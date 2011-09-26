DUBLIN, Sept 26 The rate of decline in Irish house prices doubled to 1.6 percent in August from July, official data on Monday showed.

Ireland's property bubble burst in 2008 after years of reckless lending, leaving banks with huge losses and homeowners with hefty mortgage repayments.

Dublin property prices fell by 3.8 percent in August after coming in flat in July. Dublin house prices decreased by 3.4 percent compared to a rise of 0.3 percent in July.

Prices have fallen for 43 straight months, according to the Central Statistics Office, and house prices are now 43 percent below their 2007 peak. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins)