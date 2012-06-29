* Bankrupt billionaire allowed to walk free
* Ordered to disclose location of assets
* Quinn guilty of contempt, threat of jail remains
(Adds details, quotes)
By Sarah O'Connor
DUBLIN, June 29 Bankrupt former billionaire Sean
Quinn, once Ireland's richest man, was spared the indignity on
Friday of being the first person jailed in connection with the
country's economic collapse, but was ordered to reveal his
remaining assets.
Ireland's High Court warned Quinn he could still face
punitive measures, including imprisonment, if he fails to
cooperate with an investigation into assets his creditors say he
is hiding abroad.
Quinn, who has come to personify the boom and bust of
Ireland's "Celtic Tiger" economy, was found guilty of contempt
of court on Tuesday for blocking a state-owned bank from seizing
property worth hundreds of millions of euros (dollars).
Lawyers representing the bank had sought punitive measures
against Quinn, including a possible jail sentence, but Justice
Elizabeth Dunne gave him another chance, ordering him to
disclose information regarding all his assets.
Quinn, whose 4 billion euro ($5 billion) business empire
collapsed after a disastrous investment in the now-nationalised
Anglo Irish Bank, is being pursued by the state-owned
institution for debts of almost 3 billion euros ($3.73 billion).
The Irish Banking Resolution Corporation (IBRC), created
from the remains of Anglo, asked the High Court to declare Quinn
in contempt for violating an order not to interfere with foreign
property assets worth an estimated 500 million euros
The ruling came three months after a judicial inquiry found
corruption was "endemic and systemic" at every level of
government in Ireland in the late 1990s.
Voters have been angered that after more than 60 billion
euros of taxpayers' money has been pumped into Ireland's banks
to keep them afloat, nobody has been jailed for mismanagement.
A long-running fraud investigation into the former
management at scandal-hit Anglo has yet to yield any
prosecutions.
Quinn, one of the boom's brightest stars, has become a
figure of abuse.
He turned a rural quarrying operation on his family farm
into a global business empire only to become the subject of the
largest Irish bankruptcy order four years after becoming the
country's richest man.
His use of loans to make ill-fated investments in the former
Anglo Irish Bank has resulted in the failed lender pursuing him
in a global treasure hunt from courtrooms in Dublin to the
British Virgin Islands and elsewhere.
The bank, which slowly is being wound down after years of
reckless lending left the state with a 30-billion-euro bill,
said taxpayers faced substantial losses if it failed to secure
assets it says Quinn holds in Russia, Ukraine and Belize.
Quinn, who choked back tears when giving evidence last
month, admitted signing documents transferring Russian and
Ukrainian assets to a new entity to put them out of reach of the
bank, but said he did this before last July's court order.
($1 = 0.8047 euros)
(Reporting by Sarah O'Connor; Writing by Lorraine Turner and
Conor Humphries; Editing by Michael Roddy)