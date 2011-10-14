DUBLIN Oct 14 Ireland's central bank warned the country's banks on Wednesday to stop hiking interest rates on mortgages or risk a cap on such rates.

"My concern is that some of the banks have been putting up the variable rates a lot in recent months and that is making the arrears problem worse and adding cost to the taxpayer," the central bank's deputy governor Matthew Elderfield told state broadcaster RTE.

"This isn't an area that we as the central bank can regulate, but I am saying to the banks that they are courting a policy response to cap their rates if they persist in doing this."

"It seems in many cases the banks are using variable rate increases as a way to compensate for a lack of profitability on their tracker books and that doesn't make sense to me in terms of fairness, but also from a practical matter that it is making the arrears problem worse," Elderfield said. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Catherine Evans)