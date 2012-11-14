DUBLIN Nov 14 Ireland will need more bailout
funds when its current programme ends next year, according to
Moody's, the only credit-rating agency to have downgraded the
country to junk.
Ireland was the first bailed-out euro country to make a
successful return to borrowing on financial markets, enabling it
to slice around 10 billion euros ($13 billion) off its
post-bailout funding requirements, but Moody's said on Wednesday
it might still need more precautionary loans.
Most analysts believe that having progressively hacked away
at a January 2014 'funding cliff' - the only bond redemption due
in the 12 months following its aid programme - Ireland can raise
enough cash to cover the rest of its funding for the year.
However Moody's, which stripped Ireland of its investment
grade status in July last year, said a number of key factors
still supported its junk rating of the country.
"Ireland has made preliminary steps in an attempt to return
to markets on a sustained basis, from which it had been excluded
since October 2010," Moody's said in its annual credit report on
Ireland.
"The rating agency expects that the end of Ireland's current
EU/IMF support programme at year-end 2013 will prompt the need
for official financing being available, possibly in the form of
a precautionary programme."
The government has insisted it will not need a second
bailout while five out of six economists polled by Reuters in
September said they did not think a second aid programme would
be necessary.
Ireland's government debt is nevertheless precariously
poised to peak at around 120 percent of gross domestic product
(GDP) next year and Moody's said its Ba1 rating reflected a big
deterioration in the government's financial strength following a
costly bank bailout and severe economic contraction.
S&P and Fitch still rate Irish debt three notches above
junk, although all three have Ireland on a negative outlook.
Moody's said its outlook reflected the risks to the
country's deficit-reduction plan from continued weakness in the
Irish economy and complications wrought by the broader euro area
debt crisis.
The ratings agency said the comments, made in its annual
report, do not constitute a rating action.