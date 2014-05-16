May 16 Moody's Investors Service raised its
rating on Ireland by two notches to "Baa1" from "Baa3", citing
improved outlook for the country's medium-term debt trajectory.
"Moody's expects Ireland's economy to grow considerably
faster than the euro area average over the near to medium term,"
the ratings agency said in a statement.
The agency also cited the significant reduction in the Irish
government's contingent liabilities due to a recovery in the
property market. (r.reuters.com/zek49v)
Moody's also raised the short-term rating on Ireland to
"P-2" from "P-3".
(Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)