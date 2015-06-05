(Adds S&P forecasts; Irish debt agency reaction)
By Conor Humphries
DUBLIN, June 5 Standard & Poor's raised
Ireland's credit rating by one notch to 'A+' on Friday, its
third upgrade in 12 months for the European Union's
fastest-growing economy, rewarding it for cutting its debt pile
and budget deficit faster than expected.
Standard & Poor's were the first of the three major
agencies to hand Ireland back its 'A' rating last June and
upgraded again in December. Moody's is the only
one of the three not to give it an 'A'.
In a statement, S&P said the driver of the latest upgrade
was gross domestic product growth of 4.8 percent last year, more
than five times the eurozone average of 0.9 percent, and said it
expected annual growth of 3.6 percent over the next three years.
It said it saw unemployment falling from 9.8 percent to 7.5
percent by 2017 and wages to grow by around 3 percent in the
coming year. Net general government debt will fall to 85 percent
by 2018, it said.
"The upgrade reflects our view of Ireland's improved fiscal
performance, higher state asset sales, and robust economic
performance, which have combined to lead to a quicker decline in
net general government debt than we had previously forecast,"
S&P said in a statement.
Ireland's debt agency said in a separate statement that the
move would "broaden the universe of buyers for Irish Government
bonds".
Dublin can now borrow from debt markets at close to record
low rates, selling 1 billion euros of 30-year debt at 1.30
percent in March, although bond yields across the euro zone have
climbed since. [ID: nL6N0VD272]
S&P said, however, that its model assumed the next
government after elections due in early 2016 would not deviate
significantly from fiscal targets and it said it expected some
fiscal slippage before the vote.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries in Dublin and Anjali Rao Koppala
in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)