DUBLIN, June 1 Ireland's government is confident
that voters have backed a referendum on the European Union's new
fiscal treaty based on early counting, the country's European
affairs minister told Reuters on Friday.
"We are very, very confident. We'll have to wait another
half an hour to see how the tallies are looking, but so far so
good," Lucinda Creighton said while watching votes being counted
in her Dublin South East constituency.
Two government sources told Reuters after the polls closed
late on Thursday that the treaty was likely to pass by a margin
of more than three to two, citing polling data.
