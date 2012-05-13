* Declan Ganley returns as support for treaty rises
* Ganley failed in bid to get a "no" in 2009 Lisbon vote
DUBLIN May 13 Businessman Declan Ganley, a
leading force in Ireland's 2008 rejection of the EU's Lisbon
reform treaty, came out as an opponent of Europe's fiscal pact
on Sunday although polls show support for the new budget rules
growing before a May 31 referendum.
Ganley's charismatic personality and financial clout made
him a formidable factor in Ireland's initial rebuff of the
treaty. But he made little impact when he launched another "no"
campaign at a similarly late stage before a second Lisbon vote
in 2009 when polls also forecast - correctly - a "yes" majority.
He had said he might support the latest pact if Dublin were
given better terms for bailing out its banks but concluded on
Sunday that it was "beyond unacceptable" that Ireland be asked
to pass a treaty that does not cut the burden of its bank debt.
"The fact is that Europe, unluckily saddled with unfit
leadership, finds itself suffering from a grey-suited tyranny of
the mediocre ... The latest fiscal treaty is another exercise in
empty posturing," Ganley wrote in the Sunday Business Post,
announcing his Libertas political party's entry into the debate.
"It quite simply will not come remotely close to solving
Europe's economic crisis ... Europe has reached a point of
insolvency, so realistically we must choose either to unite in a
true federal democratic union, or unravel in an unpredictable
manner that has the potential to turn dangerously ugly."
Ganley failed in an expensive bid to turn Libertas into a
pan-European political party in 2009 and win his own seat in the
European Parliament despite running a high profile campaign.
He will join a handful of trade unions, the increasingly
popular Sinn Fein party and a small number of left-wing
politicians in the "No" camp, backed by just 31 percent of
likely voters, according to the Sunday Business Post/Red C poll.
Supporters of the treaty, led by Ireland's three largest
political parties as well as business and farming groups, number
53 percent, a rise of six percentage points in two weeks, while
16 percent of voters remain undecided.
The main aim of the so-called "fiscal compact", signed up to
by all but two members of the 27-nation European Union, is to
enforce more budget discipline by writing fiscal rules into law.
The treaty needs the approval of only 12 of the 17 euro zone
countries to be ratified. But an Irish rejection would undermine
one of Europe's key plans for overcoming a debt crisis that
raged on last week with Spain and France coming under intense
pressure to deepen their deficit cuts.
Debate in Dublin has focused mainly on a clause that allows
access to Europe's new bailout fund only to states that ratify
the treaty - something Finance Minister Michael Noonan has
described as an essential backstop to Dublin's plans to return
to bond markets.
Ireland, bailed out by the EU and International Monetary
Fund 18 months ago, needs to start issuing long-term debt again
over the next 12 months if it is to exit the bailout on schedule
at the end of 2013.
Ganley agreed with other opponents of the treaty that Europe
would not dare cut Ireland off from official funding, arguing
that an Irish default would cause a huge crisis on the continent
and that it needs Ireland both in the euro and well-funded.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Mark Heinrich)