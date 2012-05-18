* Poll show voters support treaty by margin of almost 2-1

* 65 percent dissatisfied with government's performance

DUBLIN May 18 Irish voters are set to approve the European Union's new fiscal treaty by a margin of almost two-to-one despite widespread dissatisfaction with the government, which supports the pact, opinion polls showed on Friday.

Ireland will hold what is likely to be the only popular vote on the "fiscal compact" on May 31 and the government has led the "Yes" campaign, warning that a rejection would undermine the country's position in the euro zone.

While opponents have tried to tap growing anger at the government's austerity drive to defeat the treaty, 50 percent of voters plan to vote in favour, with 31 percent against, a Red C/Paddy Power poll showed.

If undecided voters are excluded, the treaty is backed by 62 percent of voters, with 38 percent against.

That advantage is in line with recent polls and in spite of 65 percent of voters stating that they were dissatisfied with the government up from 42 percent in June, according to a separate survey by MillwardBrowne Lansdowne and the Irish Independent.

"There is a feeling that people are saying they would like to vote 'no', but they just couldn't hack the danger of that," Red C managing director Richard Colwell told national broadcaster RTE.

He warned, however, that the electorate remained volatile and there was a risk of a "wobble".

Support for the governing Fine Gael party was 34 percent, down from 36 percent in last February's election. It's centre-left coalition partner Labour was on 15 percent, down from 19 percent.

Ireland's jobs minister angered opponents of the treaty on Thursday by suggesting a second referendum could be held if voters reject it, but he quickly rowed back on the comments and the government reiterated that they would not hold a second vote.

Irish voters have twice rejected European treaties in recent years before reversing course in repeat votes.

Opponents have also seized on comments by France's new finance minister, Pierre Moscovici, that Paris will not ratify the European pact on fiscal discipline unless it is amended to include ambitious commitments to promote economic growth.

The Irish government has rejected calls for the referendum to be postponed to allow the treaty to be changed.

While the treaty needs the approval of only 12 of the 17 euro zone countries to be ratified, an Irish rejection would undermine Europe's strategy for overcoming a debt crisis thrown sharply into focus this week by political disarray in Greece. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Myra MacDonald)