DUBLIN Dec 18 Ireland would need to get a
significant reduction in its debt burden in order to get any
referendum on new European budgetary rules passed, the country's
deputy finance minister was quoted as saying on Sunday.
"The idea that we could have a referendum without that
agreement, on a substantial re-arranging of our debt, wouldn't
fly," Brian Hayes was quoted as saying in The Sunday Business
Post newspaper.
"We would have to have that in place before we put the
question (to the people) and that's beginning to be understood
at an EU level, which puts us in a stronger position."
Hayes could not immediately be reached to confirm the
comments.
Ireland's government has said it will wait until it has the
final text of the European fiscal plans, probably early next
year, before deciding whether it needs to hold a referendum to
ratify the agreement.
The EU said on Friday that once nine euro zone countries
have ratified the agreement, which binds members of the currency
bloc into tighter fiscal rules, it will come into force, meaning
the bloc would not need to wait for Irish ratification.
However, an Irish "no" vote would create problems for both
Dublin and Brussels by cementing the idea of a two-speed Europe
and raising questions over Ireland's commitment to the euro.
Even before the possibility of a referendum was raised,
Irish officials had been trying to persuade their creditors at
the ECB, the EU and the IMF to reduce the burden of Irish debt
by cutting the cost to the government of bailing out its banks.
Ireland would potentially like to use changes agreed to the
euro zone's rescue fund in July to refinance the cost of
rescuing its banks, at the heart of its financial crisis.
The interest bill alone for bailing out Anglo Irish Bank and
Irish Nationwide Building Society comes to 17 billion euros.
Lengthening the period to repay the 30 billion euros in
promissory notes or IOUs used as a lifeline for Anglo and Irish
Nationwide would help, Hayes said.
"We're going to pay back our debts - that's a very important
message. But we want a longer period of time to do it, to
refloat the economy and to get growth of two to three percent."
(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Alistair Lyon)