* Ireland to vote on new EU fiscal pact on May 31
* Early opinion polls give supporters a clear lead
* Irish PM says investors now see Ireland in better light
(Adds prime minister's quotes)
DUBLIN, March 31 Countries keen on investing in
Ireland and aiding its economic recovery would quickly lose
interest if voters rejected Europe's new fiscal treaty in an
upcoming referendum, finance minister Michael Noonan warned on
Saturday.
Ireland will hold what will probably be the only popular
vote over German-led plans for stricter budget discipline on May
31 and the government is putting the country's economy and
long-term stability at the front of its campaign.
Early opinion polls give supporters of the fiscal compact a
clear lead but Noonan said a swing to the 'no' side would see
countries like China, whose interest in Ireland has recently
picked up, look elsewhere.
"This Treaty is a continuation of the confidence building in
Ireland," Noonan said in a speech at senior governing party Fine
Gael's national conference.
"We only need to look at the Taoiseach's (prime minister)
successful visit to China earlier this week to see other
countries want to invest in Ireland. If we were not so fully
involved in the euro zone, they would not be interested."
A subsidiary of China's sovereign wealth fund on Tuesday
signed a memorandum of understanding with Dublin's debt agency
to explore investment opportunities in Ireland, but gave little
detail on what it might be interested in.
Analysts said the $410 billion sovereign wealth fund would
likely be interested in buying Irish assets and Dublin is keen
to offload state-owned companies, stakes in all of its banks and
billion of euro worth of property assets help by the state-run
"bad bank".
With its domestic economy struggling to emerge from a
devastating property crash, Ireland has also become increasingly
reliant on attracting foreign companies like Google and
Facebook into the country and Prime Minister Enda Kenny
said its European Union membership was central to this.
"From my visits recently and over last number of months to
other leaders and other countries, they make it very clear that
their view of Ireland has changed utterly in the last nine
months," Kenny told reporters on the sidelines of the party's
conference.
"We're now in a very different position than we were a year
ago and they do see Ireland's attractiveness as a location for
investment and as a consequence jobs is linked inextricably to
our central position as a member of the European Union."
The most recent poll on the referendum showed that 49
percent would vote in favour of the treaty with 33 percent
opposed and 18 percent still to make up their minds.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Ron Askew)