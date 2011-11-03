DUBLIN Nov 3 Ireland would have "great difficulty" in passing the referendum that would be required if an EU treaty is changed, but it may take up to five years before this happens, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.

Irish voters, who are entitled to vote on any change to an EU treaty, have twice rejected treaty changes in referendums, although both times amended versions were later passed.

"We don't think we will get it through at present," Noonan said when asked about a possible referendum stemming from proposed economic reforms in the European Union. "I don't think from what we hear there will be any proposal to change the treaty for four or five years," he said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries)