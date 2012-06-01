DUBLIN, June 1 Europe's banking sector needs to
be comprehensively fixed and any solution must include a deal on
Ireland's banking debt, the prime minister said on Friday after
voters strongly backed the European Union's new fiscal treaty.
"The developing situation in Europe's banking sectors needs
a comprehensive solution and Ireland's banking debt must form
part of that solution," Enda Kenny told a news conference.
Ireland has been pursuing a months-long campaign to
refinance 30 billion euros ($37.09 billion) of bank debt and
Deputy Prime Minister Eamon Gilmore added that Ireland now
needed a long-term deal on that debt that was workable.
($1 = 0.8088 euros)
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin)