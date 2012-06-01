LONDON, June 1 Irish voters have backed Europe's
new fiscal treaty in a referendum that the "yes" camp is now
mathematically certain to win, according to Reuters
calculations.
With results declared in 41 out of Ireland's 43
constituencies, the yes camp has a lead of over 300,000 votes.
That is more than the 200,000 or so electors entitled to vote in
the 2 constituencies yet to declare, meaning it is now
impossible for the 'no' camp to overtake the 'yes' camp, Reuters
calculations showed on Friday.
With counts now completed across much of the country, the
fiscal treaty currently has the backing of 60.2 percent of those
who voted. Reuters calculations are based on result tallies and
the most recent voter data published on the Referendum Returning
Officer's web site and by independent election monitors.
(Reporting by Paul Hoskins; editing by Kate Holton)