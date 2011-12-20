* New bad-loan guidelines part of EU-IMF bailout
* Call for more frequent disclosures
* More conservative property assumptions requested
* Requests for forbearance should be seen as impairment
trigger
DUBLIN, Dec 20 Ireland's central bank on
Tuesday ordered lenders to use more conservative provisioning
for bad loans and increase the frequency of disclosures to boost
confidence in the financial sector.
The guidelines, which are expected to raise bad-loan
provisions across the sector, were issued following Ireland's
EU-IMF bailout after the near-collapse of the banking sector
under the weight of property-related loan losses.
They should be used in the preparation of 2011 results of
the four banks covered under a government guarantee -- Allied
Irish Banks, Bank of Ireland, permanent TSB
and the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation, the new name
for the merged Anglo Irish Bank and Irish Nationwide Building
Society.
Guidelines include a call for more conservative impairment
triggers, including tougher estimates and assumptions on
property prices, and more conservative assumptions with regard
to domestic and international macroeconomic conditions.
"We want to see financial statements prepared on a more
conservative basis, with the impairment provisioning
methodologies better aligned to economic realities," the central
bank's director of credit institutions supervision Jonathan
McMahon said in a statement.
"This ought, over time, to encourage greater confidence in
published financial statements."
The guidelines call on lenders to view requests for
forbearance as an impairment trigger, and to separate loans
where forbearance has been requested from other performing
loans.
They single out the banks' non-core portfolios, currently
being sold, as an area where tougher provisioning is needed.
