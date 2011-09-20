DUBLIN, Sept 20 Ireland's government wants to
revamp legislation on "upward-only" rent reviews on commercial
leases by the end of the year in a move it hopes will balance
the need to revitalise property sales with the pressures faced
by retailers struggling with high rents.
Dublin's new administration pledged to end upward-only
reviews for existing leases as part of its programme for
government to ease the burden on retailers struggling with hefty
rents, many of which were set during the heady days of the
"Celtic Tiger" economy.
However uncertainty over how the new law will work has
spooked overseas buyers, ground commercial sales to a near halt
and led to calls from Ireland's "bad bank" -- currently one of
the world's biggest property groups -- for more clarity.
"This is a difficult and complicated area to address, there
are various rights issues that we have to be conscious of in the
manner in which we approach matters," justice minister Alan
Shatter told parliament on Tuesday.
"It's part of the programme for government, it's in the 'A'
list of bills to be published during this session and I'm very
anxious we meet that commitment."
Ireland's previous government banned upward-only reviews on
all leases signed since the end of February 2010 but the new
coalition's proposals to retrospectively ban all such reviews
has sent shockwaves through the commercial property sector.
The Society of Chartered Surveyors warned earlier this year
that a blanket ban would cut the income flow from commercial
property assets, raising the risk of default and requiring the
taxpayer to fork out more money to cover the losses.
It said such a ban could knock values that have already more
than halved since a 2007 peak by another 20 percent, potentially
costing the taxpayer 6 billion euros on top of some 60 billion
already pumped into the country's ailing banks.
Shatter said he had forwarded outline proposals to the
country's attorney general for consideration and development
following discussions at cabinet, adding that a number of
technical issues still needed to be addressed.
He said he had met with different organisations and that
while he wanted to address the "super rents" impacting on the
viability of businesses, he was also conscious of how it would
affect the functioning and operating of NAMA.
"There are a broad range of issues to be addressed, all of
which we are conscious of and I envisage we will bring forward a
carefully balanced piece of legislation that will meet the needs
in this area that is both practical and usable," Shatter said.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)