DUBLIN, Sept 20 Ireland's government wants to revamp legislation on "upward-only" rent reviews on commercial leases by the end of the year in a move it hopes will balance the need to revitalise property sales with the pressures faced by retailers struggling with high rents.

Dublin's new administration pledged to end upward-only reviews for existing leases as part of its programme for government to ease the burden on retailers struggling with hefty rents, many of which were set during the heady days of the "Celtic Tiger" economy.

However uncertainty over how the new law will work has spooked overseas buyers, ground commercial sales to a near halt and led to calls from Ireland's "bad bank" -- currently one of the world's biggest property groups -- for more clarity.

"This is a difficult and complicated area to address, there are various rights issues that we have to be conscious of in the manner in which we approach matters," justice minister Alan Shatter told parliament on Tuesday.

"It's part of the programme for government, it's in the 'A' list of bills to be published during this session and I'm very anxious we meet that commitment."

Ireland's previous government banned upward-only reviews on all leases signed since the end of February 2010 but the new coalition's proposals to retrospectively ban all such reviews has sent shockwaves through the commercial property sector.

The Society of Chartered Surveyors warned earlier this year that a blanket ban would cut the income flow from commercial property assets, raising the risk of default and requiring the taxpayer to fork out more money to cover the losses.

It said such a ban could knock values that have already more than halved since a 2007 peak by another 20 percent, potentially costing the taxpayer 6 billion euros on top of some 60 billion already pumped into the country's ailing banks.

Shatter said he had forwarded outline proposals to the country's attorney general for consideration and development following discussions at cabinet, adding that a number of technical issues still needed to be addressed.

He said he had met with different organisations and that while he wanted to address the "super rents" impacting on the viability of businesses, he was also conscious of how it would affect the functioning and operating of NAMA.

"There are a broad range of issues to be addressed, all of which we are conscious of and I envisage we will bring forward a carefully balanced piece of legislation that will meet the needs in this area that is both practical and usable," Shatter said. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)