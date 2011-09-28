DUBLIN, Sept 28 Irish commercial tenants will be given the right to renegotiate leases under new legislation to revamp "upward-only" rent reviews once they can prove their rent is excessive and business vulnerable, the Irish Times said on Wednesday.

Dublin has pledged to end upward-only reviews for existing leases to ease the burden on retailers saddled with high rents set during the heady days of the "Celtic Tiger" economy and the country's justice minister said last week he would present "carefully balanced" legislation by year-end.

Ireland's previous government banned upward-only reviews on all leases signed since the end of February 2010 but the new coalition's proposals to retrospectively ban all such reviews sent shockwaves through the commercial property sector.

Uncertainty over how the new law will work has spooked overseas buyers, ground commercial sales to a near halt and led Ireland's "bad bank" -- currently one of the world's biggest property groups -- to call for more clarity.

The Irish Times said it had learned that the government was preparing to give tenants the right to seek a rent review and that it would begin a compulsory mediation process if no remedy was agreed after a 28-day consultation period.

An accredited third-party mediator would then seek to strike an agreement between the two parties but if this process failed to deliver an outcome, a court application could be made.

Qualifying tenants would have to prove that their rent is in excess of market rates, their company was vulnerable and that a lower rent would enhance the chances of the business continuing to trade, the newspaper added, without quoting any sources.

It also said that the government was considering including a clause that would result in the law expiring after five years as a means of diffusing potential claims against the constitutionality of amending property rights.

Justice Minister Alan Shatter said last week that he had forwarded outline proposals to the country's attorney general for development following discussions at cabinet, adding that a number of technical issues still needed to be addressed. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)