UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBLIN Jan 8 Irish retail sales volumes were 4.7 percent higher in November than a year ago and up 0.2 percent from October, provisional figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.
Excluding car sales, which have performed particularly well this year, volumes were up 3.6 percent on the year and 0.1 higher on the month.
After barely growing for two years, the government has said it expects data will show the Irish economy grew by around 5 percent in 2014, which would likely make it the fastest growing economy in the euro zone. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources