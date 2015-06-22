DUBLIN, June 22 An Irish tribunal has ruled in favour of the former Chief Executive of RSA Ireland, Philip Smith, in an unfair dismissal case and awarded him 1.25 million euros ($1.42 million), a spokesman for Smith's lawyer said on Monday.

Lawyers for RSA had accused Smith of failing to set aside enough money to cover potential insurance claims, contributing to the British insurer having to inject 200 million pounds ($302 million) into its Irish arm in 2013.

Smith said that senior executives from the group were aware of the reserving issue and that he was "cast to the wolves" when an increase in claims meant its reserving policy came in for scrutiny by the Irish central bank.

"He won and was awarded 1.25 million euros," a representative of Tom Mallon, Smith's lawyer, told Reuters. RSA declined immediate comment and the tribunal said the verdict would not be released to the public for 15 days.

The Irish Times newspaper, citing legal sources, reported that the award was the highest ever made by the tribunal. ($1 = 0.8814 euros)

