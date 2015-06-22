* Smith says was "fall guy" on reserves issue

By Conor Humphries

DUBLIN, June 22 Philip Smith, former chief executive of insurer RSA's Irish business, won a 1.25 million euro ($1.4 million) compensation payment in a constructive dismissal case, a representative for his lawyer said on Monday.

Smith had sued British insurer RSA in Dublin, arguing he was effectively forced out of the company in late 2013 and made the "fall guy" after the Irish central bank began to examine its policy on cash reserves because of an increase in claims.

Lawyers for RSA said Smith failed to set aside enough money to cover potential claims, contributing to the insurer having to inject 200 million pounds ($302 million) into its Irish operation in 2013.

"He won and was awarded 1.25 million euros," a representative of Tom Mallon, Smith's lawyer, told Reuters. The award was the highest ever made by the tribunal, the Irish Times reported.

RSA said in a statement that it was "extremely disappointed" with the decision and intended to appeal.

The employment tribunal said the verdict would not be released to the public for 15 days and representatives of both RSA and Smith declined to give details.

State broadcaster RTE, citing a copy of the ruling it said it had seen, said the tribunal found the RSA's dismissal process was a "fact-finding exercise" to justify its predetermined decision.

It said suspending Smith on national television in November 2013 after six and a half years as chief executive was the equivalent of taking a "sledgehammer to his reputation." Smith resigned shortly after the suspension.

The tribunal also agreed with Smith's assertion during hearings that a number of other executives were aware of practices relating to cash reserves.

"Whilst as CEO he did have responsibility to ensure that practices which could attract Central Bank criticism did not develop or continue, this practice was one that was known, and known for a very protracted period of time, by too many high ranking company employees to lay the blame solely at the feet of the claimant," RTE quoted the document as saying. ($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Editing by Louise Heavens and Keith Weir)