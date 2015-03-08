DUBLIN, March 8 Fresh from putting the squeeze
on banks to behave themselves, regulators are now scrutinising
so-called shadow banks, alternative lenders like investment
funds that are doing big business out of countries such as
Ireland.
The third biggest shadow banking market in the euro zone
behind Luxembourg and the Netherlands, Ireland has amassed 2.9
trillion euros of assets, according to data from the European
Central Bank (ECB), by way of business-friendly laws and tax
exemptions.
It's also the euro zone's largest centre for what are known
as financial vehicle corporations, holding companies for assets
that investors set aside with a view to re-selling. These were
used by banks during the financial crisis as a way to offload
dangerously creaky U.S. subprime mortgages.
Non-bank lenders are a growing source of credit in the wake
of the euro zone debt crisis, when banks cut off lending to meet
strict new rules on risk and interest rates plumbed record lows.
While some funds now make loans directly to businesses, most buy
loans and securities from banks and companies as a way of
passing on credit to them.
The ECB is not unhappy with the sector's development and
indeed wants to develop more of this U.S.-style market-based
funding to reduce the zone's reliance on banks.
But with shadow banking more than doubling to 23 trillion
euros over the past decade and likely to outgrow the regular
banking industry within five years at that pace, the ECB also
needs to make sure that it isn't hiding any risky practices that
could destablise the financial system.
As a result, Ireland has started to probe an area hitherto
largely uncharted.
"We do have a team of economists that is looking at what I
would call the regulatory perimeter - activity that is not quite
in the regulatory spotlight but is in the penumbra," said Gareth
Murphy, head of markets supervision at the Irish central bank
and responsible for overseeing investment funds in the country.
"We are a good way down the road in terms of understanding
the challenges of mapping this area."
SEARCHING FOR RISKS
Just defining the shadow banking industry is difficult.
Nearly half - around 44 percent - of what would be deemed
shadow banks in the euro zone belong to institutions for which
there is no detailed balance sheet information.
The ECB believes that a large chunk of those institutions
are holding companies based in Luxembourg and the Netherlands
that are unlikely to even be involved in lending.
In continuing its efforts to better define the industry,
European regulators are also hoping to better trace risk between
trading partners. While it may be able to quantify an entity's
assets, the accompanying risk exposure can still be hard to
assess because these lenders often filter that through
derivatives. They also may have links outside the euro zone to
groups for which no information is available.
Yet even when financial entities are compelled to report
information, problems arise.
New rules for reporting derivative trades came into effect
in Europe last year with over 4.5 billion individual pieces of
data collected in the first six months from February, a source
with knowledge of the operation told Reuters.
But many of the data fields were returned blank, the source
said, meaning regulators still don't have enough information to
make a thorough analysis.
ESMA, the regulator tasked with implementing the reporting
regime for derivatives, declined to comment.
Another attempt at finding clarity is regulators' demand
since last year that European hedge fund managers report their
exposures and risk profiles.
And under more new European rules, funds that lend
securities or cash via repurchase agreements will have to report
details of those trades from 2017.
COMPETING INTERESTS?
However, while Ireland's central bank tries to sketch the
true profile of some 7,000 funds and financial vehicle
corporations already in the country, the government continues to
try to attract more.
Over the years Ireland has already adapted laws and taxes to
make itself a location of choice for these types of lenders,
which can load up on debt with minimal amounts of equity. Now it
plans to unveil a new strategy next week to raise the numbers
employed by what's known as the International Financial Services
Sector (IFSC) by 10,000 over five years from 35,000 currently.
Simon Harris, the junior minister of finance who will make
the announcement, rebuffs any suggestion that the presence in
Ireland of "brass plate" style companies with no staff or
offices, makes it a weak link in global financial stability.
"The type of stuff that we are trying to attract into this
country I don't believe there are any kind of regulatory
concerns with," said the 28 year old, Ireland's youngest member
of parliament. "We are talking about jobs with substance. We are
talking about well-regulated products."
Other Irish politicians say more needs to be done, and point
to the fact that Dublin-based off-balance-sheet vehicles were a
key link between Europe and the U.S. subprime crisis.
IKB, a German small-business lender became the first
European bank to topple due to losses accumulated in a
Dublin-listed conduit which invested in U.S. subprime mortgages.
SachsenLB, another German bank, also ran aground after failing
to refinance a Dublin-based structured investment vehicle.
IKB and SachsenLB were regulated in Germany and cost German
taxpayers billions of euros when they fell.
Since then, banks have been forced to hold much more capital
to cover risky investments. But tougher rules on what kind of
lending they can undertake have encouraged money to flow into
the shadow banks instead.
"The suggestion is that our regulation is a lot tighter and
that is true for the banks but it is not true for the IFSC,"
said Pearse Doherty, finance spokesman for Sinn Fein, Ireland's
most popular opposition party.
"We need a proper open debate about what kind of investment
strategy do we want. There is no point doing this when things go
belly up, if things go belly up, because that is what will
happen."
(Editing by Sophie Walker)