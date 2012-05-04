(Changes dateline)

* Q1 EBITDA up 1 pct to 246 mln euros

* Sees 2012 FY performance broadly similar to 2011

DUBLIN, May 4 Irish packaging group Smurfit Kappa's reported a 1 percent rise in earnings in the first quarter, ahead of expectations, and said its forecast for 2012 will be broadly in line with last year.

Smurfit said its first quarter earnings before interest, taxes depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was 246 million euros ($323.55 million) in the three months to end-March, ahead of analyst expectations.

The perfomance was boosted by a strong performance in the group's Latin American businesses and compared with an EBITDA of 243 million in the same period a year ago.

Smurfit added that it expects its 2012 EBITDA performance to be similar to last year.

"This is about 10 percent above our (and consensus) current EBITDA forecast for the year," said Barry Dixon, analyst at Davy.

Management also increased its two-year cost savings target to 200 million euros, from 150 million previously.

Shares in Smurfit were up 2.8 percent at 0743 GMT, outperforming a flat general index.

Smurfit said in February that it will reinstate its dividend following a two-year hiatus after successfully lowering its debt and on the back of an improved outlook. ($1=0.7603 euros) (Reporting by Lorraine Turner; Editing by Mike Nesbit)