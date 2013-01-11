NEW YORK Jan 11 Standard & Poor's on Friday
affirmed Ireland's BBB-plus sovereign credit rating, citing
strong progress in stabilizing its fiscal position, but noting
risks from its high debt burden and challenges complying with
its fiscal reform program.
The rating remains with a negative outlook, the firm said in
a statement.
S&P said Ireland's government has shown a commitment to
cleaning up its public finance balance sheet.
Still, the rating agency cited Ireland's "still-substantial
fiscal deficits, heavy public and private debt burdens, and its
weak financial system that collectively undermine growth
prospects as well as its capacity to respond to large economic
and financial shocks."
"While we expect Ireland's economy to benefit from its
openness and flexibility, we continue to see considerable
downside risks surrounding the sustainability of recoveries in
its key trading partners," S&P said.
Earlier on Friday, S&P's head of European sovereign analysis
said he expected the country to retain its investment grade
rating during 2013.
"The flexibility of society and of markets in Ireland is
probably more pronounced than in other countries in the
periphery," Moritz Kraemer, the analyst, said. "The risks are
still to the downside, a lot of it emanating from the banking
sector which is still challenged very severely."
Dublin unveiled its sixth austerity budget in little over
four years last month, piling 3.5 billion euros ($4.6 billion)
of tax hikes and spending cuts on a long-suffering public.
Consumer sentiment plunged in December from November.
S&P said it expects economic growth to increase by 1.2
percent in 2013 and to average 2.5 percent over the 2014-2016
period.
Moody's Investors Service rates Ireland at Ba1, junk status
with a negative outlook. Fitch Ratings has Ireland at BBB-plus
with a stable outlook. S&P and Fitch hold Ireland three notches
above junk level.