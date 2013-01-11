Benchmark JGBs steady, superlong zone edges down on higher US yields
TOKYO, March 8 Benchmark Japanese government bonds were steady on Wednesday, though the superlong zone continued to edge down as it took its cues from rising U.S. Treasury yields.
NEW YORK Jan 11 Standard & Poor's on Friday affirmed Ireland's BBB-plus sovereign credit rating, citing strong progress in stabilizing its fiscal position but noting risks from its high debt burden and challenges complying with its fiscal reform program.
The rating remains with a negative outlook the firm said in a statement.
TOKYO, March 8 Benchmark Japanese government bonds were steady on Wednesday, though the superlong zone continued to edge down as it took its cues from rising U.S. Treasury yields.
BEIJING, March 8 - China's exports denominated in yuan rose 4.2 percent in February from a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs said on Wednesday.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03082017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:45 am: Central Board of Excise and Customs Chairman Najib Shah to speak at seminar on trade facilitation agreement in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Power Minister Piyush Goyal at India Smart Grid F