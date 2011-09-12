* Irish Finance Ministry considering more austerity measures
* Pressure from Frankfurt likely to stir tensions in Dublin
* Irish Spending Minister says Dublin considering raising
asset sales target
* Energy minister rules out sale of majority stake in
transmission assets
* Trade unions would oppose any attempt to cut public sector
pay
By Carmel Crimmins
DUBLIN, Sept 12 Ireland's government should
cut public sector pay again to get its budget deficit under
control, the ECB's departing chief economist Juergen Stark said
in an interview published on Monday.
Stark's comments, made hours before his shock resignation on
Friday, heap pressure on Prime Minister Enda Kenny to go beyond
the 3.6 billion euros ($4.9 billion) in austerity measures
planned for next year and put his government's pledge to protect
public sector wages under scrutiny.
"The government should be even more ambitious in cutting the
public deficit ratio, which is still at double-digit level,"
Stark was quoted as saying in the Irish Times interview.
"From a political point of view -- on which in principle I
have no comment -- one needs to consider that other countries of
the euro area provide financial support to Ireland, (countries)
in which the wages of the civil service are significantly lower.
"This needs to be corrected."
Stark, the top German at the European Central Bank, resigned
in a conflict over its bond-buying programme but remains on its
board until a successor is appointed.
Analysts said his comments reflected a view in Frankfurt
that Ireland needed to do more to ensure its 85 billion euro
bailout is a success.
The ECB is part of the Troika of official creditors,
including the International Monetary Fund and the European
Commission, which monitors Dublin's bailout progress. The ECB
has lent banks in Ireland nearly 100 billion euros in emergency
liquidity.
"While Stark is recognised as the most hawkish member of the
governing council, some of the views are governing council
views," said Dermot O'Leary, chief economist at Goodbody
Stockbrokers. "We have to be cognizant of what the ECB says
because we have so much liquidity outstanding from them."
ASSET SALES
Ireland's Finance Minister Michael Noonan, a member of the
senior party in the coalition government, the centre-right Fine
Gael party, has already said he is considering raising the level
of adjustment for the 2012 budget to 4 billion euros from 3.6
billion euros currently.
Stark's intervention, however, makes things difficult for
Fine Gael's junior coalition party, Labour, whose leader said
during the election campaign that a vote for them meant things
would be done "Labour's way" rather than "Frankfurt's way".
Energy Minister Pat Rabbitte, a senior member of the Labour
party, rubbished Stark's comments. "Arguments that we should
further depress the economy because of an inflexible ideological
position is not the way to go," he told state broadcaster RTE.
But fellow Labour minister Brendan Howlin, who is in charge
of public spending, said Dublin had not yet decided what level
of fiscal adjustment would be needed to get to a deficit of 8.6
percent of GDP next year from an estimated 10 percent in 2011.
Dublin is also under pressure from Europe and the IMF to
raise more than the 2 billion euros earmarked by the government
from the sale of non-strategic state assets.
Howlin said the government might consider a higher target if
Dublin could use some of the proceeds to stimulate the economy.
A government-sponsored report earlier this year outlined
potential sales of up to 5 billion euros said Dublin should sell
parts of state-run energy companies the Electricity Supply Board
(ESB) and Bord Gais, which have a total book value of 4 billion
euros and 1.4 billion euros respectively.
Rabbitte ruled out selling a majority stake in their
transmission and distribution networks and said selling any part
of either company would have to be carefully considered.
"They are the jewels in the crown," he said.
WAGE CUTS
Ireland has cut public sector pay by an average of 15 percent
since 2008 but Stark said Irish and Greek workers were still
better paid than their counterparts across Europe despite both
countries being forced into emergency bailouts.
Kenny, elected to office in February, has vowed to honour
the previous government's pledge not to cut public sector pay
again and avoid forced job cuts as long as unions agree to
voluntary redundancies and longer working hours.
Breaking this "Croke Park" deal could trigger industrial
unrest and undermine Kenny's ability to get Ireland's budget
deficit under an EU limit of 3 percent of Gross Domestic Product
(GDP) by 2015 from an estimated 10 percent this year.
Stark said the Irish government should also look at
adjusting the social welfare system, healthcare, pensions and
private sector pay agreements.
Jack O'Connor, general president of Ireland's largest trade
union, SIPTU, said workers would not stand for Stark's
prescriptions. "It's a good day for Europe that he resigned," he
said.
($1 = 0.729 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Ron Askew;
Editing by Ramya Venugopal; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)