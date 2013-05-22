* Ireland takes rare aim at multinationals' tax rates
* Seeks multilateral action, resists acting alone
* One in ten jobs come from international firms
* Low tax rate, loopholes are main draws
By Conor Humphries and Padraic Halpin
CORK/DUBLIN, May 22 Until this week, Richard
Bruton enjoyed the sweet spot in Irish government. While cabinet
colleagues rolled out spending cuts and tax hikes, Bruton got
the photo opportunities with foreign CEOs investing in their
favourite corner of Europe.
Now the strategy that underpins Bruton's role as jobs
minister and the country's hopes of recovering from the crisis
that drove it to take an international bailout is under attack
from the United States and the rest of Europe.
A U.S. Senate investigation found that computer major Apple
used Irish tax loopholes to avoid billions of dollars in taxes,
forcing Bruton to concede that large multinationals which shift
profits to avoid tax need to be reined in.
Bruton's call for an international clampdown on aggressive
tax planning by large corporates is a rare negative shot at a
sector that Ireland has courted for decades and underscores the
high stakes for Dublin, which faces pressure to act alone.
Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny steered a careful path on
Wednesday, saying on his way to a European Union meeting on tax
avoidance that Ireland was helping lead a drive for a new
international consensus on tax regimes for multinationals.
The strategy is one of, 'blame the game, not the player'.
International companies provide one in almost every 10 jobs
in Ireland, where joblessness has been stuck at more than 14
percent for almost three years. With 4,000 workers, Apple is one
of the top multinational employers.
Every four multinational jobs Ireland attracts adds three
more indirectly in the local economy, according to the state
Industrial Development Agency (IDA) which is tasked with
attracting foreign firms.
Dublin's 'Silicon Docks' - where Google and Facebook are
headquartered - is home to the country's largest theatre, newest
five-star hotel and surrounded by modern apartment blocks.
LOOPHOLES
Previous spats with other European governments over
Ireland's tax regime have centred on the country's low 12.5
percent rate of corporation tax, a rate Dublin has successfully
argued is key to emerging from financial crisis.
But the focus on loopholes and concessions is more difficult
to defend, particularly with European countries, who bailed out
Dublin, angered by Ireland's role in helping multinationals to
avoid paying tax on sales in their countries.
With a host of countries, including Singapore and Israel,
vying with Ireland to attract big employers, the government is
hoping international bodies like the Organisation for Economic
Cooperation and Development will deal with profit shifting.
Multinational companies contributed three-quarters of the 4
billion euros of corporation tax collected last year and account
for over 80 percent of the country's exports, the IDA says.
"If Ireland just decided to stop something tomorrow, there
are many, many other jurisdictions that compete with us," said
IDA chief executive Barry O'Leary.
Knowing U.S. firms' tax planning methods were set to come
under scrutiny on Capitol Hill, O'Leary and a colleague spent
the earlier part of this year visiting dozens of chief finance
officers and tax chiefs at multinationals to reassure them.
O'Leary is relaxed about the potential damage to Ireland's
reputation from revelations Apple, under CEO Tim Cook, used
three Irish-based subsidiaries to help it pay just two percent
tax on overseas income, a fraction of Ireland's already low 12.5
percent rate of corporate tax.
"You could take one school of thought that listening to Tim
Cook yesterday, he spoke in very positive terms about the
operating environment in Ireland," O'Leary said.
But behind the scenes, official Ireland is worried.
"Potentially the damage is huge. Ireland is getting
mentioned too many times," said a senior Irish banker, who has
worked in the country for 30 years.
"We're being seen as a tax haven. We're not. Ireland is not
just a brass plate economy, we're a low-tax economy. You
actually have to set up and work here but we're not being
differentiated from countries like Bermuda where there's no
infrastructure and no jobs."
HAPPY DAYS?
Richard Murphy, director of Tax Research UK, says Ireland is
not a typical secretive low-tax or no-tax state, but is a
conduit tax haven.
"The intention is to attract money through Ireland. The
vast majority of what happens in Ireland is not actually to
locate an activity in Ireland, it is to relocate profits to
Ireland from which they immediately leave."
"The 12.5 percent is almost irrelevant."
In southern Ireland, a few kilometres south of Cork's
Blarney Castle, where legend has it kissing a block of stone
endows people with the gift of speaking eloquently, Apple is
expanding its offices.
Builders working on the site are not bothered by the tax
controversy, reflecting a view widely held here that if Dublin
didn't offer concessions to multinationals some one else would
and the small island of 4.5 million people would lose out.
"It's the congressmen in the states who are complaining, not
anyone around here," said one construction worker, who declined
to give his name. "For us it's happy days".
But from the office blocks of Dublin to the streets of Cork,
there is a degree of irritation that the multinationals pushed
things to their limits and in doing so, potentially risked
Ireland's core selling point, the 12.5 percent rate.
"It's the one perk that we have ... Without it we're done
for," said Orla Murphy, a housewife in Cork. "When its 12.5
percent, that's one thing. But they couldn't even stick to the
great terms we had. That's what makes me cross."
(Additional reporting and writing by Carmel Crimmins; editing
by Philippa Fletcher)