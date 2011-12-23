DUBLIN Dec 23 Ireland's Quinn Healthcare has been sold to a management consortium in a deal that will see its 500,000 policies underwritten by Swiss reinsurer Swiss RE , the company said in a statement.

"Management confirmed that a bid by senior management, enabled by Swiss Re as the reinsurer, has been successful," Quinn Healthcare said in a statement.

Quinn Healthcare was controlled by the state-owned Irish Bank Resolution Corporation following the collapse of the business empire of its founder, Sean Quinn. (Editing by Mike Nesbit)