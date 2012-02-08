* Fin Min says needs to fight to retain foreign investment
* Measure only applies to new arrivals
* 30 pct of income over 75,000 euros exempt from tax
DUBLIN, Feb 8 Ireland will cut the amount
of tax levied on some highly skilled foreign workers, in a bid
to attract new investment to the flagging economy.
The concession, which will only apply to workers who arrive
over the next three years, is a bid to prevent other countries
from luring foreign investors away from Ireland, Finance
Minister Michael Noonan said.
Ireland's economy is highly dependent on multinational
investment, particularly from IT, pharmaceutical and financial
services companies attracted by Ireland's 12.5 percent corporate
tax rate, which is among the lowest in Europe.
With the domestic economy still shrinking in the aftermath
of a huge housing bust, the government is dependent on the
exports, much of which are created by foreign owned firms.
"Very high skilled research and development people will be
attracted into the country, around whom a significant number of
jobs will be created," said Noonan.
Under the measure, an exemption from income tax on 30
percent of salary between 75,000 euros and 500,000 euros
($99,400 and $662,700) will be provided for employees.
Those taking advantage of the tax break will be required to
detail the number of Irish workers employed by the company, but
no minimum number of new positions is specified in the draft
legislation.
Ireland's top income tax rate is 41 percent, but foreign
executives complain that other levies and duties push the
effective rate above 50 percent, making the country an
unattractive destination for expatriates.
The opposition Sinn Fein party said it was "unbelievable"
that the government was giving tax breaks to high-earners while
squeezing the income of lower-paid workers in an programme of
austerity measures being overseen by the International Monetary
Fund and the European Union.
($1 = 0.7545 euros)
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Richard Chang)