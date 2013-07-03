* Critics say decision is a sop to companies
* Tax controversy dented Ireland's reputation
DUBLIN, July 3 An Irish parliamentary committee
voted on Wednesday not to haul multinational firms before tax
hearings, in a move critics said was a sop to companies taking
advantage of the country's low corporate tax to pay less.
Dublin was forced to defend how it taxes companies after the
U.S. Senate heard in May that computer giant Apple paid
little or no tax on tens of billions of dollars in profits
channelled through Irish subsidiaries.
The Apple controversy has dented Ireland's reputation as it
seeks to emerge from an EU-IMF bailout this year.
Independent member of parliament Richard Boyd Barrett said
the decision not to grill multinational firms would inflict
further damage.
Opposition party Sinn Fein, which has 14 seats in Ireland's
165-seat lower chamber, demanded that firms like Apple be hauled
before Ireland's parliament. But its request was voted down by a
margin of five-to-one by committee members from the country's
three largest parties.
"How can we look anybody in the eye out there and defend the
type of austerity measures that this government is introducing
when we're unwilling to take companies in (before parliament)
who are not paying their fair share in this state?" Sinn Fein
finance spokesman Pearse Doherty told the committee.
"It can only be presented as this committee protecting these
multinational firms who pay no tax here, who don't employ
anybody and who don't pay any tax internationally. I think it
makes a mockery out of this committee, an absolute mockery."
Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook was called before the U.S.
Senate during its tax hearings, while executives from fellow
tech giant Google faced angry questions from British
lawmakers investigating its tax affairs earlier this year.
Some lawmakers who rejected Sinn Fein's proposal said they
were not ruling out asking multinationals in at a later date.
Others were concerned about the impact such a move would have on
jobs given multinational firms account for almost 10 percent of
Ireland's workforce.
"It must be remembered that we as a country are competing
with other countries to attract multinational business. One of
the companies mentioned (Apple), in my own constituency it
employs 4,500 people," said Dara Murphy, a member of Prime
Minister Enda Kenny's Fine Gael Party.