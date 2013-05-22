DUBLIN May 22 Ireland's finance minister said
on Wednesday the country did not want to become the 'whipping
boy' for what he called a flawed U.S. Senate report into the
level of corporate tax Apple Inc pays in Ireland.
Ireland was forced to defend its corporate tax rate after
the U.S. Senate said on Monday that Apple paid little or no tax
on tens of billions of dollars in profits in Irish subsidiaries
and that it had negotiated a special corporate tax rate of less
than 2 percent.
"I do not want to be the whipping boy for some
misunderstanding in a hearing in the U.S. congress," Michael
Noonan told a parliamentary committee in his first comments on
the subject since the Senate hearings.