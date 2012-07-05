Nigeria inflation rises to 18.72 pct y/y in Jan - stats office
LAGOS, Feb 15 Annual inflation in Nigeria rose in January to 18.72 percent from 18.55 percent in December, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.
DUBLIN, July 5 Ireland sold 500 million euros of three-month treasury bills on Thursday, its first auction of short-term debt since September 2010, two months before it sought an 85 billion euro ($106.34 billion) EU/IMF bailout.
The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) sold the paper at an average yield of 1.8 percent, a lower rate than Spain paid last week for three month t-bills, and attracted a bid to cover ratio of 2.8.
Dublin, effectively shut out of capital markets ahead of an 85 billion euro ($106.96 billion) EU/IMF bailout in November 2010, plans to run a number of t-bill auctions before attempting a long-term issue towards the end of this year or early next.
Ireland is the only country that has not sold treasury bills during its bailout and given Greece has consistently auctioned three-month debt and Portugal has even tested appetite with 18-month bills, analysts saw Dublin having few difficulties with the issue. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)
* Budapest stocks touch record high, Warsaw a 17-month high * Bank stocks lead the rise after Fed hints at rate hike * Romanian inflation rises, central bank may tighten policy By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Feb 15 Budapest stocks hit a record high on Tuesday as Central European equities mostly joined a global rise driven by the prospect of a possible Federal Reserve interest rate rise next month. Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Tuesday the Fed would probably need to li
