DUBLIN, July 5 Ireland sold 500 million euros of three-month treasury bills on Thursday, its first auction of short-term debt since September 2010, two months before it sought an 85 billion euro ($106.34 billion) EU/IMF bailout.

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) sold the paper at an average yield of 1.8 percent, a lower rate than Spain paid last week for three month t-bills, and attracted a bid to cover ratio of 2.8.

Dublin, effectively shut out of capital markets ahead of an 85 billion euro ($106.96 billion) EU/IMF bailout in November 2010, plans to run a number of t-bill auctions before attempting a long-term issue towards the end of this year or early next.

Ireland is the only country that has not sold treasury bills during its bailout and given Greece has consistently auctioned three-month debt and Portugal has even tested appetite with 18-month bills, analysts saw Dublin having few difficulties with the issue. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)