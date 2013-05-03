DUBLIN May 3 Ireland has resolved a standoff with its international lenders over the timing of stress tests of the country's bailed-out banks that threatened to cloud its exit from an EU-IMF bailout at the end of the year, four sources told Reuters.

The government has agreed that the stress tests can take place ahead of a Europe-wide exercise, appeasing concerns from the EU and IMF, who wanted the banks to get a clean bill of health before the end of Ireland's sovereign bailout in December.

Dublin had wanted the tests carried out in conjunction with a European-wide exercise in 2014.

"The situation has been diffused," one source with knowledge of the situation said.