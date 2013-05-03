BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
DUBLIN May 3 Ireland has resolved a standoff with its international lenders over the timing of stress tests of the country's bailed-out banks that threatened to cloud its exit from an EU-IMF bailout at the end of the year, four sources told Reuters.
The government has agreed that the stress tests can take place ahead of a Europe-wide exercise, appeasing concerns from the EU and IMF, who wanted the banks to get a clean bill of health before the end of Ireland's sovereign bailout in December.
Dublin had wanted the tests carried out in conjunction with a European-wide exercise in 2014.
"The situation has been diffused," one source with knowledge of the situation said.
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.