* 100-million-pound visitors centre opens at Titanic's
birthplace
* Belfast betting on Titanic legacy to boost tourism
By Ian Graham
BELFAST, March 30 Two flares fired into the
morning sky above Belfast on Saturday will mark the opening of a
97-million pound ($154 million) Titanic centre at the site of
its launch, telling the story of the doomed liner which sank 100
years ago.
Titanic Belfast is one of a number of signature projects
designed to generate tourism in Northern Ireland, better known
for decades as a region of violence and sectarian strife.
Some 100,000 people from 20 countries have booked tickets in
advance to visit the showcase building constructed beside the
slipway from which the liner was launched by the Harland and
Wolff shipyard a century ago.
Shaped like the vessel's hull - and the same height - the
centre is covered in 3,000 aluminium panels and its six floors
containing nine galleries telling the story of the doomed
steamship and the Belfast of the early 1900s.
"We're letting the building speak for itself, with a simple
ceremony, marked by the firing of two flares - as was the case
when Titanic was launched," said Tim Husbands, Titanic Belfast's
CEO.
There is also an interactive ride and film footage of the
wreck of Titanic in its final resting place 3,784 metres (yards)
below the Atlantic - some of it never seen before.
Near to the building stands the Harland and Wolff Drawing
Office where the Titanic's plans were drawn.
In the dock is Titanic's refurbished tender, the SS Nomadic,
which ferried passengers from the French port of Cherbourg to
the Titanic and sister ship Olympic.
The Nomadic was returned to Belfast in 2006 -- saved from
the scrapyard after ending her life as a floating restaurant on
the Seine in Paris.
The Titanic story has taken a central position in a major
tourism campaign launched in 22 countries at a cost of 19
million pounds ($30.23 million), that has also employed the
global pulling power of Northern Ireland golf champions Rory
McIlroy, Darren Clarke and Graeme McDowell.
Other projects include a 20 million pound interpretative
centre at the Giant's Causeway World Heritage site on the Co
Antrim Coast and the restoration of the walled city of
Londonderry.
But it is Titanic Belfast which is expected to lead the way
and there is a target for it to draw 125,000 visitors a year
from outside the British Isles.
"This is all about a new era. This is our Eiffel Tower, our
Guggenheim, and it's our time to completely change how people
across the world see our city," Titanic Belfast spokeswoman
Claire Bradshaw said.
Other businesses in the city are cashing in as the big day
approaches with Titanic beer and Titanic whiskey in the pubs and
Titanic potato crisps in the shops.
Even fish and chip shops and cafes in east Belfast have been
named after the liner and the railway station nearest to the
Titanic building was also given the Titanic name this week.
And tucked away in an east Belfast street where some of the
thousands of shipyard families lived for generations, a life
size bronze of three shipyard workers was unveiled on Wednesday.
The opening marks the start of an extended Titanic festival
for the 100th anniversary of the sinking of Belfast's most
famous creation - April 15 1912.
It will include what is being billed as the world's largest
lighting show and an MTV concert with a host of global stars
that will be broadcast around the world.
"Titanic is a globally recognised brand and the new
signature project is injecting a renewed and positive interest
in Belfast," Tourism Minister Arlene Foster said.
"It is wonderful to see Northern Ireland making headlines
for all the right reasons."
($1 = 0.6285 British pounds)
(Reporting by Ian Graham)