DUBLIN Oct 10 It would be very difficult for Ireland and other European countries to agree to change the bloc's Lisbon Treaty, Ireland's deputy prime minister said on Monday after leaders of Germany and France proposed pursuing such a move.

Ireland has said it is against any change that would facilitate deeper fiscal union but German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Sunday they were working on treaty steps to boost economic coordination.

"I think it would be very difficult to get another change in the treaties agreed. In other countries there are parliamentary procedures for ratifying a treaty change and equally it would be difficult there," Eamon Gilmore said on Newstalk radio.

"In any event there is an immediate financial problem in Europe that needs to be dealt with now, not whenever the governments would get round to making treaty changes." (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Ron Askew)