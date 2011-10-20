DUBLIN Oct 20 Irish banks need to increase the transparency of their balance sheets to secure access to markets, a senior International Monetary Fund official said on Thursday.

"Banks do need to improve the quality and transparency of their balance sheets. This would help them to secure access to markets. This is one of the issues that was discussed," said Ajai Chopra, the IMF's mission chief to Ireland.

"What we are really getting at is an improvement in provisioning practices and loss recognition," Chopra said.

Chopra was speaking after the completion of the latest quarterly review of Ireland's programme by its Troika of creditors from the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the IMF. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Anna Willard)