DUBLIN Oct 20 Ireland's Troika of creditors has no concerns about the country's implementation of its 85 billion euros bailout programme, officials said on Thursday.

Officials from the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund said Ireland had passed its latest quarterly review, but downside risks remained.

"I want to say categorically, in discussions with the authorities there are no areas of concern," said Ajai Chopra, the IMF's mission chief to Ireland. "There is a very serious meeting of minds on the objectives and the way to reach the objectives."

"But I don't want to leave you with the impression that there aren't downside risks," he said, citing a lack of domestic demand and weakness in the global economy. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Anna Willard)