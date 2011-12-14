* PM says disappointed at UK boycott of fiscal union
* Despite historical antagonism, Ireland depends on UK
support
* FinMin says EU financial tax without UK would damage
Ireland
* Analysts say consequences could be more far reaching
By Conor Humphries and Neal Armstrong
DUBLIN/LONDON, Dec 14 Ireland warned on
Wednesday its financial services industry may be at risk from
Britain's opt-out from closer EU integration but the damage for
Dublin could go a lot deeper without its closest neighbour at
the European negotiating table.
The Irish government is scrambling to limit the diplomatic
damage after Britain last week refused to join the European
Union's other 26 countries in working towards a new fiscal
union, leaving Dublin more exposed to German and French calls
for tighter financial regulation.
Of particular concern to Ireland, a major centre for funds
administration in Europe, is a proposed pan-European financial
services tax that could bypass Britain.
"Obviously there will be disadvantages for Ireland if a
financial transaction tax will be applied in Dublin and not be
applied in London as well," Finance Minister Michael Noonan told
reporters in London ahead of a meeting with British Chancellor
George Osborne.
"We in Ireland would prefer if this was an agreement of the
27."
Prime Minister David Cameron cited the need to protect
Britain's financial services industry as the reason for refusing
to sign up to closer fiscal union last Thursday night.
But analysts said the sidelining of Britain poses far more
fundamental problems for Ireland.
Despite a bloody shared history, Dublin is ideologically
closer to London than it is to Brussels and piggybacks on its
larger neighbour's clout in negotiations.
"Diplomatically speaking, we're in a much poorer position
because Britain is not in the room," said Hugo Brady, senior
research fellow at the Centre for European Reform.
"They were quite willing and quite happy to be the difficult
partner so you could hide behind them in diplomatic
negotiations," he said. "By basically doubling or tripling our
chances of getting isolated, Britain has done us no favours."
BALANCING ACT
Ireland has been one of the most pro-European members of the
union, in part because it allowed the country to cut its
centuries-old political and economic dependence on former
colonial master Britain.
The decision to join the euro and abandon the Irish punt,
which was pegged to sterling until 1979, marked a decisive
economic shift from Britain, 80 years after securing political
independence.
But the risk of a sharp rift with Britain has raised alarm
bells even among Irish nationalists.
"Ireland is not best served by having one less ally in the
discussions," said Micheal Martin, head of the opposition Fianna
Fail party, which was founded to defend Irish interests against
British dominance.
The United Kingdom has been a key ally of Ireland in
resisting French and German attempts to harmonize taxes across
the European Union, which threaten Ireland's low 12.5 percent
corporate tax rate, seen as essential in attracting foreign
investment and supporting the local economy.
It has also resisted pressure from Paris and Berlin to boost
pan-European regulation of financial and labour markets.
REFERENDUM RISK
While Noonan was in London, European Minister Lucinda
Creighton was in Paris warning that Ireland had "a very deep
concern" about the plans for 26 countries to go ahead without
Britain.
Prime Minister Enda Kenny spoke to Cameron on Tuesday
evening and said he would keep in close contact with him in the
coming weeks.
"This is a disappointing development," the Irish premier
told parliament on Wednesday. "The UK is our closest neighbour
and very often our stanchest ally at the European table."
Britain's decision to opt out of the treaty could also cause
political problems for the Irish government, which is keen to
avoid putting its participation in the new fiscal union to a
referendum.
Irish law allows the government to avoid a referendum if a
change is "necessitated by the obligations of membership," of
the European Union, but Britain's choice to remain in the EU but
outside of the fiscal union makes a referendum more likely,
according to Gavin Barrett, a law lecturer at University College
Dublin.
Creighton said on Friday she thought there was a 50:50
chance a referendum would be held.
