LONDON Dec 14 Irish voters would pass a referendum on new European Union fiscal rules if one is required because they would not risk being forced out of the euro zone, Ireland's Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Wednesday.

Twenty-six European Union member states -- all of them apart from Britain -- agreed at a summit in Brussels last week that they would pursue deeper fiscal integration as part of efforts to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

Irish citizens are entitled to vote on any major transfer of powers to Brussels and the government is to decide early next year if a referendum is legally required, Noonan said.

"It really comes down on this occasion to a very simple issue, do you want to continue in the euro or not and faced with that question I think the Irish people will pass such a referendum," Noonan said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

Noonan said last month that Ireland would have "great difficulty" passing a referendum on EU treaty change.

Noonan said he was more confident that the euro zone would survive in its current than he was a few weeks ago because of progress made at an EU leaders summit last week. (Reporting by Conor Humphries)