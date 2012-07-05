European banks hit three-week high in earnings-driven trade
DUBLIN, July 5 The chief executive of Royal Bank of Scotland's Irish unit has waived his bonus for the year according to Irish media, bowing to political pressure.
Ulster Bank CEO Jim Brown said he does not wish to be considered for a bonus this year, after refusing earlier on Thursday to rule out accepting a bonus.
The chief executive came under fierce questioning from politicians as he appeared before a parliamentary committee to discuss the turmoil at Ulster Bank due to a computer systems failure.
It was announced on Wednesday that customers could win compensation from Royal Bank of Scotland's Irish unit due to chaos described as "appalling" by the country's central bank and likely to rumble on for a further two weeks.
The problems, which saw salaries fail to appear in accounts, holidaymakers unable to access cash at overseas ATMs and customers' household bills go unpaid, have been a public relations disaster for the bank, Ireland's third-largest lender.
Unlike its parent group and UK sister bank NatWest, Ulster Bank is still battling to get on top of a huge backlog of failed payments. (Reporting by Lorraine Turner; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)
LONDON, Feb 15 Treatment with two important cancer drugs is about to get much cheaper in Europe with a cut-price copy of Roche's blood cancer drug Rituxan likely to hit the market imminently followed by a rival to its breast cancer medicine Herceptin.
