DUBLIN, March 18 Ireland's central bank on
Tuesday fined a subsidiary of Italian lender UniCredit
315,000 euros ($439,000) for breaching risk controls by holding
more Italian and Spanish bonds than permitted and for excessive
exposure to a single client.
The central bank said in a statement it had agreed a
settlement with UniCredit Bank Ireland Plc after it was found to
have held more non-euro denominated sovereign Italian and
Spanish bonds than permitted under EU rules, on dates in 2011
and 2012.
In late 2012 UniCredit Bank Ireland had exposure to a single
client in excess of permitted limits under EU rules, the
statement said.
Unicredit immediately informed the central bank of the
breaches and had introduced enhanced procedures to avoid a
repeat, the statement said.
A spokesman for UniCredit Bank Ireland did not immediately
reply to an emailed request for comment.
($1 = 0.7180 Euros)
