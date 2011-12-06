Dec 6 Here is a timeline of Ireland's economic troubles in the last three years with the government set on Tuesday to unveil the second part of what it hopes will be the toughest budget of its five-year term.

Sept. 25, 2008 - Ireland is first euro zone country to go into recession after its property bubble bursts.

Sept. 30 - Ireland responds to collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers, approving a guarantee covering 400 billion euros ($530 billion) of liabilities at six Irish-owned banks. The package is later increased to 485 billion euros to cover foreign-owned banks with significant operations in Ireland.

Dec. 21 - Ireland agrees to inject 5.5 billion euros into its three main banks, taking Anglo Irish Bank under government control.

April 8, 2009 - Finance Minister Brian Lenihan outlines 10.6 billion euros in spending cuts for 2010-2011 and forecasts an additional 3.25 billion euros from taxation.

Dec. 9 - Ireland's 2010 budget includes savings of more than 4 billion euros, cutting public pay and welfare.

Sept. 30, 2010 - Ireland discloses a worst-case price tag of more than 50 billion euros for bailing out its banks.

Nov. 16 - Euro zone finance ministers agree with the International Monetary Fund to lay the groundwork for bailing out Ireland's banking sector, but say Dublin has to decide whether to request the aid.

Nov. 24 - Ireland reveals a 15 billion euro four-year austerity plan imposing spending cuts and tax increases to help meet the costs of the bank crisis and the EU/IMF rescue.

Nov. 28 - The EU approves an 85-billion-euro rescue for Ireland and outlines a permanent system to resolve debt crises.

Dec. 7 - Ireland details its toughest budget on record, which includes 6 billion euros in tax rises and spending cuts.

Dec. 9 - Fitch becomes the first agency to strip Ireland of its 'A' credit status, slashing it by three notches to BBB+.

Dec. 15 - Parliament approves the EU/IMF bailout package.

Dec. 17 - Moody's cuts Ireland's credit rating to Baa1, with a negative outlook.

Jan. 20, 2011 - Prime Minister Brian Cowen sets March 11 for parliamentary election after a third of his cabinet resigns in 24 hours.

Jan. 22 - Cowen resigns as leader of Fianna Fail but says he will stay as premier until the parliamentary election. Four days later Fianna Fail elects former foreign minister Micheal Martin as leader to replace Cowen.

Jan. 29 - The finance bill, needed to ensure Ireland meets a target of its bailout package, is passed in the upper house (Senate). It has already passed the lower house (Dail).

Feb. 9 - Finance Minister Lenihan shelves plans to inject up to 10 billion euros into local banks until after an election, throwing down a challenge to the next government.

Feb. 25 - Parliamentary election. The centre-right Fine Gael party, led by Enda Kenny, sweeps into power.

March 9 - Kenny is elected Taoiseach (prime minister) and pledges to lift the country out of its "darkest hour".

March 15 - Unemployment rises to 14.7 percent between October and December from 13.7 in the previous three months - its highest level in 17 years in Q4, outstripping expectations.

June 22 - Ireland says it will cap salaries for new chief executives in state-run companies at 250,000 euros ($358,150) and 200,000 euros for future appointments across the public service.

Sept. 15 - The European Commission says it will cut the margin on Ireland's borrowings from the European Financial Stability Mechanism (EFSM), the EU's rescue fund, by 292.5 basis points to zero. The government later says it expects to save 1.2 billion euros per year from the move.

Sept. 22 - GDP jumps 1.6 percent in Q2 on a seasonally adjusted basis, exceeding expectations for a 0.25 percent increase, and marking the first time in five years that Ireland has achieved two straight quarters of growth.

Oct. 29 - Michael D. Higgins, a former culture minister and part-time poet from Ireland's junior coalition party, is named president, succeeding Mary McAleese.

Nov. 4 - Ireland says it will target 12.4 billion euros ($17 billion) in austerity measures over the next four years. The government says it will have to target measures totalling 3.8 billion euros in 2012, higher than the 3.6 billion euros initially pledged.

Nov. 17 - Ireland will cut 23,500 public sector jobs over the next four years as part of an overhaul intended to save over 2.5 billion euros per year by 2015, the government says.

Dec. 4 - Kenny makes the first televised address to the nation in 25 years to warn of more economic pain, saying situation of many people will get worse before it improves.

Dec. 5/6 - Budget measures are announced over two days.

- On Dec. 5 the government aims its axe at social welfare payments, the health sector and education, with fuel and rent allowances, disability payments and student grants all cut.

