* Irish Water to manage new water charges

* Will be subsidiary of gas utility Bord Gais

DUBLIN, April 17 Ireland announced the creation of a semi-state water company on Tuesday to manage controversial new water charges, one of the conditions of the country's EU/IMF bailout.

Irish Water, a subsidiary of semi-state gas utility Bord Gais, will collect a new charge due to be introduced by 2013 to cut the government's annual outlay of 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) on the sector, the environment ministry said.

Ireland's government is under pressure to ensure a smooth roll out of the new charge after the launch of a new flat 100-euro household fee sparked a series of street protests and a widespread boycott.

The proposed system of water meters will not involve households paying an up-front charge, Environment Minister Phil Hogan said.

An unconfirmed newspaper report of a 300-euro installation charge sparked criticised by opposition parties and media as excessive.

Irish Water will have the capacity to raise funds on financial markets for capital investment. Other funding will come from domestic and non-domestic charges, and funding from central government, the environment ministry said in a statement.

The government has said it plans to sell parts of Bord Gais as part of a 3 billion euro privatisation target agreed with its international lenders, the European Commission, European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

The sale of Bord Gais will not include its gas transmission or distribution system, which will remain in state ownership.

Irish Water will take responsibility for water services in mid-2013. ($1 = 0.7610 euros) (Reporting by Lorraine Turner and Conor Humphries; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)