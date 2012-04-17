* Irish Water to manage new water charges
* Will be subsidiary of gas utility Bord Gais
DUBLIN, April 17 Ireland announced the creation
of a semi-state water company on Tuesday to manage controversial
new water charges, one of the conditions of the country's EU/IMF
bailout.
Irish Water, a subsidiary of semi-state gas utility Bord
Gais, will collect a new charge due to be introduced by 2013 to
cut the government's annual outlay of 1.2 billion euros ($1.6
billion) on the sector, the environment ministry said.
Ireland's government is under pressure to ensure a smooth
roll out of the new charge after the launch of a new flat
100-euro household fee sparked a series of street protests and a
widespread boycott.
The proposed system of water meters will not involve
households paying an up-front charge, Environment Minister Phil
Hogan said.
An unconfirmed newspaper report of a 300-euro installation
charge sparked criticised by opposition parties and media as
excessive.
Irish Water will have the capacity to raise funds on
financial markets for capital investment. Other funding will
come from domestic and non-domestic charges, and funding from
central government, the environment ministry said in a
statement.
The government has said it plans to sell parts of Bord Gais
as part of a 3 billion euro privatisation target agreed with its
international lenders, the European Commission, European Central
Bank and the International Monetary Fund.
The sale of Bord Gais will not include its gas transmission
or distribution system, which will remain in state ownership.
Irish Water will take responsibility for water services in
mid-2013.
($1 = 0.7610 euros)
(Reporting by Lorraine Turner and Conor Humphries; Editing by
Helen Massy-Beresford)