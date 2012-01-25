DUBLIN Jan 25 Hackers attacked the
websites of Ireland's departments of finance and justice on
Wednesday in a protest against government plans to block
websites that violate copyright laws.
Officials said both websites were taken offline for a short
time in the early hours of Wednesday in a denial of service
attack, in which the sites were bombarded with a huge number of
requests.
"The government is aware of the potential threat of this
type of cyber attack and ... is coordinating a whole of
government response to this threat," the Department of Justice
said in a statement.
A Twitter user associated with the Anonymous hacker group,
@AnonOpsSweden, claimed responsibility for the attack, posting a
series of tweets overnight encouraging hackers to attack the two
sites.
Junior Minister Sean Sherlock, who is coordinating
government plans to allow the blocking of access to illegal
websites, told state broadcaster RTE the attack was an
"unjustifiable response" to efforts to comply with European
Union laws.
In 2010, an attempt by a music company to force an
internet service provider to block illegal file sharing websites
failed after a judge ruled it was not allowed under Irish law.
The government has said it is working to reform the law to
allow courts to force providers to block illegal sites.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Rosalind Russell)