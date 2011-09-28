PORT LOUIS, Sept 28 Mauritian holding company Ireland Blyth , whose activities range from seafood to financial services, posted a full-year pretax profit of 662 million rupees ($23 million).

Ireland Blyth, which also has logistics and retail operations, also said on Wednesday the business environment on the Indian Ocean island remained challenging with the uncertain global economic outlook hitting domestic growth.

Full-year revenue totalled 16.2 billion rupees, while earnings per share were 7.05 rupees.

"In spite of heavy investment to sustain its long-term strategy, finance costs were kept under control with an improvement to the interest cover ratio," the company said.

Shares in Ireland Blyth, closed up 0.6 percent at 79 rupees. ($1 = 29.250 Mauritian rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Richard Lough and Dan Lalor)