PORT LOUIS, Sept 28 Mauritian holding company
Ireland Blyth , whose activities range from seafood to
financial services, posted a full-year pretax profit of 662
million rupees ($23 million).
Ireland Blyth, which also has logistics and retail
operations, also said on Wednesday the business environment on
the Indian Ocean island remained challenging with the uncertain
global economic outlook hitting domestic growth.
Full-year revenue totalled 16.2 billion rupees, while
earnings per share were 7.05 rupees.
"In spite of heavy investment to sustain its long-term
strategy, finance costs were kept under control with an
improvement to the interest cover ratio," the company said.
Shares in Ireland Blyth, closed up 0.6 percent at 79
rupees.
($1 = 29.250 Mauritian rupees)
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Richard Lough and
Dan Lalor)