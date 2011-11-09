PORT LOUIS Nov 9 Mauritian holding company
Ireland Blyth posted a 9.6 percent fall in quarterly
pretax profit, after tough economic conditions on the Indian
Ocean island hit margins.
"The challenging economic conditions impacted negatively on
margins, specially in the engineering sector," the company,
whose activities range from seafood to financial services, said
on Wednesday.
Pretax profit fell to 160.5 million rupees ($5.5 million),
on revenue up 6 percent to 4.34 billion.
The company said revenue from its seafood and retail
divisions all but offset declines in other areas such as
engineering, with pretax profit also hit by a 10 million rupee
increase in charges linked to investments in the previous year.
Ireland Blyth said although trading conditions were expected
to remain difficult with mounting pressure on growth and
margins, it was maintaining its target for the full year.
Earnings per share tumbled 13.8 percent to 1.93 rupees.
($1 = 29.000 Mauritius rupees)
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by David Clarke and Dan
Lalor)