PORT LOUIS Nov 9 Mauritian holding company Ireland Blyth posted a 9.6 percent fall in quarterly pretax profit, after tough economic conditions on the Indian Ocean island hit margins.

"The challenging economic conditions impacted negatively on margins, specially in the engineering sector," the company, whose activities range from seafood to financial services, said on Wednesday.

Pretax profit fell to 160.5 million rupees ($5.5 million), on revenue up 6 percent to 4.34 billion.

The company said revenue from its seafood and retail divisions all but offset declines in other areas such as engineering, with pretax profit also hit by a 10 million rupee increase in charges linked to investments in the previous year.

Ireland Blyth said although trading conditions were expected to remain difficult with mounting pressure on growth and margins, it was maintaining its target for the full year.

Earnings per share tumbled 13.8 percent to 1.93 rupees. ($1 = 29.000 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by David Clarke and Dan Lalor)