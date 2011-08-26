LONDON, Aug 26 - Hurricane Irene will not trigger insurance
payouts to the Caribbean islands impacted by the storm, which
roared through the Bahamas as a major category 3 hurricane on
Thursday.
The Caribbean's sovereign risk pooling facility, the
Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility (CCRIF), said on
Friday its preliminary model calculations suggest that no
payouts will be due.
"We see government losses in six of our member countries
but all are below the trigger level," Simon Young, chief
executive of Caribbean Risk Managers, the facility supervisor
of CCRIF, told Reuters. "The Bahamas endured the largest
modelled loss but the absence of major impacts in Nassau and
Freeport, where most exposure is, meant that the loss was below
the trigger level."
Irene battered the low-lying Bahamas southeast of Florida
and is expected to sweep northward to hit the North Carolina
coast on Saturday, before raking the remaining Atlantic
seaboard.
Flooding from Irene killed at least one person in Puerto
Rico and two in the Dominican Republic. The storm knocked out
power in the Bahamian capital, Nassau, and blocked roads with
trees.
Insured losses in the Caribbean from Hurricane Irene will
be between $500 million and $1.1 billion, risk assessor firm
Air Worldwide said on Friday, adding that the Bahamas will
account for more than 60 percent of the loss. [ID:nWEN7607]
The CCRIF's hurricane policy is specifically geared to wind
and storm surge losses. Impacts from rain and inland flooding
are not included, which can be a significant difference from
industry loss estimates, said Young.
"Given that the Bahamian government is making it clear that
the tourism sector is open for business, we don't see a major
immediate loss of revenue to the government, which is what the
CCRIF policy is designed to cover. However, we do recognise
that significant damage has been done in some of the smaller
islands, and CCRIF has already contacted the government to see
what other ways we may be able to assist," he said.
CCRIF was launched with the support of the World Bank and
other donors, and has paid $32.2 million in insurance losses
from 2007-2010 to some of its 16 member countries, including $8
million to Haiti after the country's devastating earthquake in
January 2010.
Meanwhile, the U.S. eastern seaboard is preparing for
Hurricane Irene, as forecasters predict Irene will make its
first U.S. landfall in North Carolina on Saturday.
Forecasters expect the menacing broad hurricane to rake up
the densely populated U.S. East Coast starting on Saturday,
extending on Sunday to New York, America's most populous city
with more than 8 million residents, and beyond.
[ID:nN1E77P00B]