NEW YORK Aug 26 New Jersey Transit will start
shutting all of its light rail, train and bus lines beginning
as early as noon on Saturday ahead of Hurricane Irene, Governor
Chris Christie said on Friday.
While train, bus and light rail journeys that begin before
the deadlines will be completed, trains are scheduled to stop
at noon EDT and bus and light rail at 6 p.m., the governor said
in a statement.
This means there will be no mass-transit service in the
regions served by the three main systems as they all plan to
begin closing on Saturday.
The other two main systems are: the Metropolitan
Transportation Authority, which runs New York City's buses,
subways and rail lines, and the Port Authority of New York and
New Jersey, which runs the Manhattan-New Jersey PATH trains.
