NEW YORK Aug 26 New Jersey Transit will start shutting all of its light rail, train and bus lines beginning as early as noon on Saturday ahead of Hurricane Irene, Governor Chris Christie said on Friday.

While train, bus and light rail journeys that begin before the deadlines will be completed, trains are scheduled to stop at noon EDT and bus and light rail at 6 p.m., the governor said in a statement.

This means there will be no mass-transit service in the regions served by the three main systems as they all plan to begin closing on Saturday.

The other two main systems are: the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which runs New York City's buses, subways and rail lines, and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which runs the Manhattan-New Jersey PATH trains. (Reporting by Joan Gralla)