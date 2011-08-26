NEW YORK Aug 26 U.S. President Barack Obama has granted the request to declare a federal emergency in New York state ahead of Hurricane Irene, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday.

The declaration ensures the state gets "technical assistance at no cost from any federal agency," Cuomo said, to deal with storm damage, including debris removal, logistics management and electric power generation.

"This assistance is for the counties of Bronx, Kings, New York, Queens, Richmond, Nassau and Suffolk," Cuomo said in a statement, referring to counties in New York City and Long Island. More areas may qualify later, he added.