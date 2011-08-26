NEW YORK Aug 26 Residents of Barrier Island in New York's Nassau County must begin evacuating ahead of Hurricane Irene, while voluntary evacuations were ordered for other slightly less vulnerable areas, County Executive Edward Mangano said in a statement on Friday.

Nassau County is located on the western half of Long Island, and the voluntary evacuations were ordered for: Atlantic Beach, East Atlantic Beach, Lido Beach, Long Beach and Point Lookout.

"If the storm continues on its path, I will order a mandatory evacuation of these communities," Mangano said. "The mandatory evacuation could be ordered later today or tomorrow morning," he added.