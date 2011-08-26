NEW YORK Aug 26 New York City residents who live in low-lying or waterfront areas that have been ordered to evacuate will not have to pay rail or subway fares, starting at 8 p.m. EDT on Friday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

The governor also said bus fares will be free throughout the city and motorists will not have to pay tolls on the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge.

The lifting of fare collections is already in effect for the Cross Bay Veterans Memorial Bridge and the Marine Parkway-Gil Hodges Memorial Bridge.

"Waiving fares may be the factor that convinces some people to leave promptly when they might otherwise be tempted to stay and confront this hurricane," Cuomo said, referring to Hurricane Irene.