BRIEF-Halcón Resources reports pricing of $850 mln offering of unsecured notes
* Halcon Resources Corp says notes will bear interest at a rate of 6.75 pct per annum and will be issued at par
NEW YORK Aug 26 New York City residents who live in low-lying or waterfront areas that have been ordered to evacuate will not have to pay rail or subway fares, starting at 8 p.m. EDT on Friday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said.
The governor also said bus fares will be free throughout the city and motorists will not have to pay tolls on the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge.
The lifting of fare collections is already in effect for the Cross Bay Veterans Memorial Bridge and the Marine Parkway-Gil Hodges Memorial Bridge.
"Waiving fares may be the factor that convinces some people to leave promptly when they might otherwise be tempted to stay and confront this hurricane," Cuomo said, referring to Hurricane Irene.
* Halcon Resources Corp says notes will bear interest at a rate of 6.75 pct per annum and will be issued at par
* U.S. dollar jumps, Treasury yields rise on Trump tax comments
TORONTO, Feb 9 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday to its highest close in two weeks, nearing an all-time peak, as higher oil prices and the prospect of U.S. tax cuts helped trigger gains for heavyweight energy and financial shares.